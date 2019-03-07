GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville police are asking for information after an armed robbery and sexual assault took place at the Extended Stay America on Woods Lake Road.
Police said they responded to the hotel around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday and met with the victim.
The victim told deputies she was robbed and sexually assaulted, and that a firearm was used in the incident. The suspect reportedly recorded the sexual assault on a mobile device.
The suspect was a man in his late 20s to early 30s, standing approximately 6’1” tall, with a full beard. He was wearing a black zip up hoodie, tight black pants, and black shoes with mud on the tip of one shoe.
Police ask anyone with any information to call CrimeStoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME (864-232-7463).
