GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) An investigation is underway after Greenville Police say a young child was attacked by their family's dog.
Police say one of their officers, as well as an officer with Greenville County Animal Control, responded to a home along Parkins Mills Road after receiving a call about a 4-year-old being bitten by a dog.
Upon arrival, officers say they found the the child, awake and crying, suffering from a head laceration.
The child was transported to a nearby medical facility for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
At this time, police say the dog is quarantined inside the home while they investigate the incident.
MORE NEWS:
