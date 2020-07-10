GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville police said they are investigating after a woman disappeared following her release from Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Police said the missing woman is Casi Ann Pogue, 40, of Taylors.
Police said they began investigating Pogue’s disappearance after her aunt came to the Law Enforcement Center to file a missing persons report.
Pogue was reportedly released from the hospital on July 5 and has not been seen since.
According to the incident report, Pogue is 5’6” tall, weighs 100 pounds, and has blonde hair and brown eyes. The report states she was last seen wearing a tie-dyed t-shirt and black leggings.
Pogue’s family is asking for anyone with information to let police know.
“It’s just not like her to take off for several days at a time without contacting somebody,” said Katrina Burns, Pogue’s cousin.
Anyone with information can contact authorities at 864-23-CRIME.
