GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville police confirmed Friday they are investigating a second violent armed robbery within city limits that occurred on New Year’s Day.
The robbery happened around 11:17 p.m. at a home on Country Club Drive.
The victim told police he was approached by three men on his front porch when he returned home.
“The victim also advised that they took several items from him and assaulted him before the fled the area,” said Officer Johnathan Bragg, a spokesman for the police department.
Police are investigating another robbery on Calhoun Hill Way on Wednesday afternoon in which a man said he was approached by a man who asked for money in his garage. When the victim said no, police said the suspect shot him.
Police released videos of a suspect with a purple child’s bike who they are trying to identify.
RELATED - Police release videos of suspect sought after man was approached by stranger in his garage and shot during robbery attempt
