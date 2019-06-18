GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) Greenville Police are searching for two men they say are connected to an armed robbery at a Dollar General that took place early Tuesday morning.
According to a Facebook post from the Police Department, an employee of the store on Wade Hampton Boulevard was opening up around 8 a.m. when he was approached by two men.
Officers say the employee told them the two men entered the store, and threatened to shoot him. The two suspects stole an undetermined amount of cash from the registers before leaving.
Luckily, police say no one was injured.
Surveillance footage shows the two men entering the store - one wearing dark pants, a white shirt and baseball cap. The other wearing a zip-up jacket, dark pants, white shoes and a baseball cap.
Anyone who may recognize the two is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
MORE NEWS:
Coroner asks SLED to investigate bullying allegations after Honea Path employee was pinned under garbage truck, killed
Congressman Jeff Duncan found Clemson class ring he lost 8 years ago in his yard
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.