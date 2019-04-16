GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville police said officers are investigating a robbery at the First Citizens bank on North Pleasantburg Drive Tuesday morning.
According to police, officers were notified of the robbery around 11:21 a.m.
They are now looking for a man, in his thirties, who they say approached a bank employee and asked about opening an account.
He then approached the counter, handed a teller a note that demanded money, and fled after getting an undisclosed amount of money.
Police say a quick search of the outside of the building led them to find discarded clothing items - likely worn by the man.
They advise that his current clothing description may not be the same as the clothing in surveillance photos provided.
Anyone with information on the man's identity, or the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.
