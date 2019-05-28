GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville police said no suspects were located after robbery was reported on the night of May 14 along South Hudson Street near the rescue mission.
Police said they were called to the area around 10:30 p.m. and found a highly intoxicated person on the ground.
Another person, a witness, told officers he had seen two men jump out of a black truck and rob the person on the ground.
Police said the victim “was too intoxicated and incoherent to give a statement” and was transported to a nearby medical facility.
Officers did not find any suspects.
MORE NEWS - Man dies on plane after swallowing 246 packets of cocaine
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.