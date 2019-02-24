GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Greenville Police need your help identifying a knife welding shoplifting suspect, who forcefully robbed a clothing store on Sunday, around 11:30 a.m, they say.
Greenville Police said that when confronted by loss prevention personnel outside the business, the suspect aggressively brandished a knife and threatened them.
The armed bandit fled on foot towards the mall parking lot.
The shoplifter (seen in the surveillance photo) is described as a white male, wearing a black ball cap, black jacket, and bright yellow shirt.
Recognize this suspect? Call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME (864-232-7463), and we’ll take it from there.
Tipsters can remain anonymous and possibly even earn a cash reward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.