Person of Interest
(Greenville Police Department)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Police are searching for a person of interest who may be connected to a theft of an antique bicycle from one of Greenville's oldest businesses. 

Police say the bike was stolen on Monday, June 24th between 3 and 5 p.m.

Bike stolen from Army & Navy store

Police say it is an antiques and used for decoration purposes. 

The Army & Navy store in downtown, is one of Greenville's oldest businesses. 

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Greenville Police Department.

Stay with FOX Carolina as we gather more details 

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.