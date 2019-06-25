GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Police are searching for a person of interest who may be connected to a theft of an antique bicycle from one of Greenville's oldest businesses.
Police say the bike was stolen on Monday, June 24th between 3 and 5 p.m.
Police say it is an antiques and used for decoration purposes.
The Army & Navy store in downtown, is one of Greenville's oldest businesses.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Greenville Police Department.
