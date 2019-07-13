GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville Police Department is asking for help identifying some purse stealing suspects they say are dressing up as the victims, and withdrawing from their bank accounts.
According to a Facebook post, police say multiple car break-ins have been reported in public parks and fitness centers in the Greenville area.
Officers believe the suspects have been targeting women who leave their vehicles without their purses. The two people are using contents from the stolen bags to withdraw thousands of dollars from the victims' bank accounts.
In some cases, police said they've wiped out entire checking and savings accounts.
Police say the suspects appear to be trying to look and dress like the victims when they pull up to banks. One is believed to be a man wearing a blonde wig.
Anyone with information on who the two suspects may be is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
