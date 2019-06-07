GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville police announced multiple arrests Friday morning in the case of a teen who was shot and killed weeks before he was scheduled to graduate high school.
MUG SHOTS: 3 teens, 2 adults charged in death of Greenville teen
Police said the shooting death of 18-year-old Udeh Joshua Prince Osuwagu, Jr. was the first homicide case of 2019 within city limits.
Investigators said Osuwagu was found with a gunshot wound to the head at his home in Waterside Greene apartments off Woodruff Road on May 11. He was taken to the hospital and later died.
Police said three armed men entered Osuwagu's apartment around 3 a.m. and demanded money. When the victim did not comply, police said one of the intruders shot him on his coach.
On Friday, police said Darius Rhodes, 18, Natasha Booker, 17, Tommy Lee Long, 21, and Jaylan Fair, 24, were charged with murder, burglary first degree, armed robbery with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, assault and battery first degree, conspiracy, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
A fifth suspect, Jevonda Dillard, 17, was also charged with accessory after the fact to murder, police said.
Police said their investigation revealed a post Osuwagu made on social media prompted a robbery scheme, which in turn led to the deadly shooting.
Osuwagu's family was present at City Hall Friday morning when police announced the arrests.
His mother, Kimberly Norman, spoke after the announcement.
"He had his whole life ahead of him," Norman said of her son.
She also said she had forgiven all the suspects.
"In order for God to forgive me, I had to forgive them," Norman said.
Greenville police said the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are possible.
PREVIOUSLY - Victim of weekend Greenville shooting was preparing to graduate from Southside High School in June
