GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville police said a man was arrested early Thursday morning after firing a gun inside Carolina Ale House on Woodruff Road.
Police said they were called to the restaurant around 1 a.m. and found Richard Ramey, 54, of Laurens in the patio area. They also found a loaded revolver in his pants pocket.
According to the Greenville Police Department incident report, witnesses told officers Ramey had been drinking and began arguing with a server who had refused to serve him any more drinks. During the argument, Ramey reportedly pulled out the revolver and fired a shot into the ceiling. The server said Ramey also threw a pint glass.
Ramey was arrested and charged with use of firearm under influence and unlawful carrying of a firearm.
