Greenville police have asked for help finding the mother of a days-old infant.
Police said the woman left the newborn in the care of a passing motorist without warning.
It happened on Saturday around 9:30 p.m.
Police said the driver reported she was flagged down by a woman near Augusta Street and Dunbar Street.
“When the driver stopped to see how she could help, the female unexpectedly handed her a newborn baby girl saying she could not care for the child, and then walked away,” Greenville police said in a news release.
The driver took the “Jane Doe” baby to a medical facility to be checked out. Police said doctors believe the baby was born last Thursday or Friday. The baby is doing well.
Police said they are working closely with the South Carolina Department of Social Services to identify and locate the mother of the child.
The mother is described as a young African-American female, about 5’ 2”, approximately 190 pounds. Police said she speaks with a foreign accent.
“Anyone with knowledge of an expecting mother who cannot account for her newborn child is encouraged to contact the GPD Investigations Division at 864-467-5342 or Greenville CrimeStoppers at 23-CRIME (864-232-7463),” police requested in the news release.
