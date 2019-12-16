GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville police have asked for help identifying a man accused of stealing a $20,000 Rolex from a store.
Police said it happened around 12:30 p.m. Monday.
The man was with two women and he reportedly asked to see the watch from behind the display.
“When an employee handed over the watch, the man ran from the store and into a parking garage,” police said of the suspect.
The man is between 6’4” and 6’6” tall, bearded, and was wearing a gold “grill” on his bottom teeth.He was last seen wearing a blue sweat suit with the words “Billionaire Boys Club” embroidered on the cuffs.
Please call the Greenville Police Department or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 864-23-CRIME with any information about this man’s identity.
