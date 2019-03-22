GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Greenville Police Department is in search of a porch pirate, they released to social media.
A thief stole a package yesterday evening from a home off Rice Street near Augusta Street, officers say.
The bandit fled with her accomplice in what could possibly be an older blue Honda Accord.
The white female was wearing a pink tank top, cropped blue jeans, and she appears to have tattoos on her arm.
If you have information about the suspects, contact Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME (864-232-7463).
Tipsters can remain anonymous and possibly even receive a cash reward.
MORE NEWS
Michelin of Spartanburg to hold career fair in search of job seeking applicants
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.