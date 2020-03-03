GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville Police Department confirmed officers are responding to a reported armed robbery Tuesday afternoon.
Police say the incident occurred at the Walgreens on Laurens Road. While details remain limited, they say a knife was used and miscellaneous drugs were taken.
