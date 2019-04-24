GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville Police Department said Wednesday afternoon that a pedestrian suffered minor injuries after they were struck in downtown Greenville.
Police say the accident happened at West McBee Avenue and South Academy Street. The call was made to dispatch around 1:08 p.m.
The pedestrian was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
A traffic reconstruction team is on scene investigating the accident to determine if any charges will be made.
