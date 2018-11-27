Greenville, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Around 2:15 a.m. on Monday, Greenville Police officers arrived at the Spinx located at 461 S. Pleasantburg Drive in response to an armed robbery that just occurred, officials released.
Employee stated that a subject was inside the store and presented a firearm and demanded money. Subject's face was obscured with a hooded jacket and he was wearing gloves.
Subject stole an undisclosed amount of money and fled on foot.
