GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville police on Tuesday released surveillance video of a man suspected in an armed robbery at the GT’s Express mart on Wade Hampton Boulevard.
The robbery happened Monday around 8:30 a.m.
According to an incident report, the victim said the suspect asked to use his cell phone. The pulled out a Motorola cell phone and said the suspect grabbed it and ran out of the store.
The suspect reportedly jumped into a gray Chevy SUV. The victim told police he tried to stop the man, but the man threatened him with a large knife before driving away toward Church Street.
The victim described the suspect as tall, approximately 250 pounds, with a “military” haircut, and a possible tattoo on his face.
Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.
