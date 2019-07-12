GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville police said Friday a former Lexus of Greenville salesman wanted for swindling more than $80,000 by altering customer purchase and lease contracts is now behind bars.
On June 4, police said Kenneth Galloway Jr., 50, of Smokehouse Drive in Simpsonville is charged with three counts of breach of trust, 10 counts of forgery $10,000 or more, and 10 counts of financial transaction card fraud of $500 or more.
The 23 warrants were issued following more than 119 different investigations between July 2016 and October 2018.
Police said Galloway routinely pocketed cash given to him for down payments on purchases and leases for dealership vehicles.
Per a news release, police said Galloway hid his actions by changing customer contracts to show lower down payment amounts and forging customer signatures on the contracts. Galloway would then take money paid by a different customer on a later date and “re-contract” the original sales agreement under the adjusted terms with forged client signatures, the news release said.
In some cases, police said Galloway would change terms and leave the customer with a higher monthly payment on their financed purchase.
Police said they found that Galloway altered the contracts of 129 transactions and stole $83,401.32.
Galloway was terminated from the dealership and police said Lexus of Greenville has fully cooperated with GPD fraud detectives in contacting affected customers.
Greenville police posted an update Friday on Facebook that Galloway had been arrested in Maryland.
According to the Greenville County Detention Center website, Galloway was booked on June 25.
