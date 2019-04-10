GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville police said Wednesday SLED’s DNA lab has confirmed the woman charged in the 1990 death of the baby now known as Julie Valentine is the child’s birth mother.
Police announced on April 4 that Brook Graham had been charged with homicide by child abuse and arrested more than 29 years after investigators found the baby girl’s body in a vacuum cleaner box in a field off what is now Verdae Boulevard.
Police said they received the SLED laboratory report on Tuesday. The results “concluded that the DNA profile developed from Jane Doe, the baby more commonly known as ‘Julie Valentine,’ is consistent with being from a biological offspring of Brook Graham Willis (aka Brook Graham),” according to a news release from the police department.
The SLED report stated, “It is approximately 4.5 quadrillion times more likely to see these genetic results if Brook Graham and (father’s name redacted by GPD) are the biological parents of Jane Doe than if two random unrelated individuals are the biological parents. Given the genetic evidence, greater than 99.99% of randomly tested individuals would be excluded as the possible parents of Jane Doe”.
Police said the findings will be shared with the solicitor’s office as they continue to build the case against Graham.
“The Greenville Police Department is extremely grateful to SLED and its forensic scientists for expediting the analyses and releasing their findings in this case,” said Captain Howie Thompson, GPD Investigations Division, in the news release “Once again, these professionals have demonstrated their continued commitment and dedication to law enforcement in their efforts to seek justice for victims.”
The Julie Valentine Center, a Greenville-based nonprofit named after Julie's case which offers assistance to child abuse and sex abuse victims, is holding a candlelight vigil for the baby girl Wednesday night at her grave site.
