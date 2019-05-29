GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville police said Wednesday a man who was reported as being missing for more than a week has been found safe.
Police said 20-year-old Anthony Isaiah Clarence Williams, of Shemwood Crossing, was reported missing on May 18 after his family did not hear from him for several days.
Wednesday afternoon, police posted on Facebook that Williams was found and was safe.
