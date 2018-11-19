GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville police said Monday that officers are investigating an armed robbery at the Bank of Travelers Rest located at 2021 North Pleasantburg Drive.
Police said the bank was robbed at approximately 10:10 a.m.
Police said a man wearing in a wig demanded money through the drive-thru. The man showed a weapon and got away with cash.
The suspect is driving what is believed to be a 2000s model silver or gray imported sedan with a paper tag.
Police ask anyone with information to call Greenville CrimeStoppers at 864-23-CRIME.
On Friday, police were also called to investigate an armed robbery at the BB&T on Hampton Avenue involving a man believed to be wearing a wig.
Police have not yet said if the robberies are connected.
Greenville police said they are investigating an armed robbery at the BB&T on Hampton Avenue Friday morning.
