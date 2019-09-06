GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville police on Friday asked for help tracking down a man accused of assaulting his girlfriend and then fleeing with her phone.
Police said Dwayne Henderson, 28, has been on the run since May.
Henderson is wanted for Domestic Violence in the 2nd degree.
Police ask anyone with any information on Henderson’s whereabouts to call the GPD at 864-271-5333 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
