GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville police need your help finding a man who hasn't been heard from for several days
GPD says 20-year-old Anthony Isaiah Clarence Williams, of Shemwood Crossing, was last heard from on May 18. His family is concerned for his well-being as this lack of communication is out of character for him.
Anyone who knows where Anthony is should call GPD at (864) 271-5333.
