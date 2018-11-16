GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville police said they are searching for a man who may be wearing a wig after a robbery at the BB&T on Hampton Avenue Friday morning.
Police said the robbery happened around 8:35 a.m.
The suspect is a man in his 30s. He demanded money from a teller and left with cash.
No one was hurt.
A spokesman for the police department initially told us two suspects and a weapon were involved.
