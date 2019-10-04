GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Greenville Police Department is searching for a man, who is wanted for a brutal assault last month, they posted to social media.
Police say the suspect is 31-year-old, Larrece Joctan Martin, who viciously assaulted a woman in a parked car off Congaree Road in September.
The victim sustained multiple injuries from the violent attack and now police want Martin behind bars, where he belongs.
If you know where Martin is, please contact the GPD or call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME (864-232-7463).
Tipsters can remain anonymous and possibly earn a cash reward.
