GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville police have asked for help finding a missing toddler and her grandmother on Monday.
Police said they are searching for 2-year-old Asaiah Nelson, who was was last seen with her grandmother, 50-year-old Michelle Matthews in the Cherrydale area in a dark green Honda Odyssey van.
Police said Asaiah’s mother dropped her at Matthews’ home on Foster Street on Sunday, which is part of their regular routine, but she has not heard from them since.
Anyone with information on the child’s whereabouts is asked to call GPD at 864-271-5333.
