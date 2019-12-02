GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville Police Department is asking for help identifying a man they say attempted to rob a gas station early Monday morning.
According to a release, officers responded to the gas station on Mauldin Road around 12:40 a.m. in response to an armed robbery.
Upon arrival, police made contact with the gas station clerk who told them a man entered the store, placed his hand in his jacket pocket, and insinuated he had a pistol.
The clerk said the suspect demanded cash from the register. That was then the clerk said they hit the panic button, causing the man to take off in an unknown direction.
Thanks to surveillance cameras, the suspect was caught on tape. At the time of the attempted crime, he was wearing blue baggy pants, a hooded sweatshirt, and boots.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Greenville Police Department or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
