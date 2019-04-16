GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville Police Department is asking for help finding two women accused of stealing a foster dog from a Aloft Hotel downtown.
According to police, two women took the elevator in the hotel around 3 p.m. Officers say they stole Zoro, a foster dog provided by Lucky Pup Rescue.
One of the women is described as having blonde hair and was wearing a gray shirt with blue jeans during the dog-napping. The other woman had brown hair and was wearing a white shirt with yellow shoes.
Surveillance photos were not immediately available.
MORE NEWS:
SLED confirms deadly officer-involved shooting under investigation in Fountain Inn
Greenville police investigating bank robbery Pleasantburg Drive
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.