TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Greenville Police are searching for suspects who broke into a car off Congaree Road, and then used a stolen debit card to take a shopping trip through a Walmart in Taylors, investigators say.
They also stole other personal items from the vehicle, police say.
The suspects even topped off their silver sedan with gas before continuing on their ways, police say.
Recognize these suspects? Call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME (864-232-7463), and they will take it from there.
Tipsters can remain anonymous and even earn a cash reward.
