GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville police are thanking social media followers for help getting a “career crook off the streets.”
On Jan. 8, police released photos of the “frequent flyer” and asked people to be on the lookout.
Police said Larry Donnell “Don” Bussey, 46, was charged with five warrants over the past two months, including four burglaries and failure to comply with his bond conditions. He also had ten earlier charges in 2018 for autobreaking, attempted armed robbery, grand larceny, and other offenses.
Police said Bussey also has an extensive criminal history in Georgia.
“Enough is enough,” police said on Facebook. “Bussey is a proven menace to our citizens, our city, and law enforcement. Please look closely at these pictures, and let’s work together to get this career crook off the streets- hopefully for good this time.”
Bussey is approximately six-feet-tall and weighs approximately 250 pounds.
On Jan. 14, police posted an update that Bussey had been arrested and thanked social media followers for helping get him behind bars.
