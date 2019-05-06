GENERIC - arrest made handcuffs suspect jail

(file photo | Associated Press)

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Greenville Police Department said Chief Ken Miller on Monday will identify a suspect in custody connected to a high-profile homicide cold case.

The announcement will be made at 1:30 p.m. at City Hall.

FOX Carolina will be present at the announcement and will stream it live.

MORE NEWS - Deputies searching for multiple suspects after man was shot in leg Friday night in Greenville County

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.