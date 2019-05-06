GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Greenville Police Department said Chief Ken Miller on Monday will identify a suspect in custody connected to a high-profile homicide cold case.
The announcement will be made at 1:30 p.m. at City Hall.
FOX Carolina will be present at the announcement and will stream it live.
