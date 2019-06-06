GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville police said detectives will give an update on Friday morning in the case of a teen who was shot and killed weeks before he was scheduled to graduate high school.
Police said the shooting death of 18-year-old Udeh Joshua Prince Osuwagu, Jr. was the first homicide case of 2019 within city limits.
Investigators said Osuwagu was found with a gunshot wound to the head at his home in Waterside Greene apartments off Woodruff Road on May 11. He was taken to the hospital and later died.
Police said a news conference will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday with new details in the case.
