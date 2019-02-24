GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) - Emergency crews responded to a fatal car crash Sunday afternoon in Greenville County.
The crash happened at about 1:12 p.m. on Old Pelzer Road near Piedmont Highway, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol's website.
The Greenville County Coroner's Office said there is one confirmed death at the scene of the crash.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol requested the Sheriff's Office to respond to Highway 20 in reference to the accident. The Sheriff's Office is now investigating the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.