Greenwood, S.C. (Fox Carolina) -- Greenwood County Sheriff's Office arrested five individual men on November 8th, authorities report.
The Greenwood County Drug Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant around Grace Terrace, where agents seized over 600 grams of marijuana, a shotgun, a rifle, two pistols, 30 Xanax pills, and over $1,700 in U.S. currency, deputies say.
Suspect Adric Jerrelle Turman was charged with PWID marijuana and proximity. Suspect Jalynn Adrian Bacote was charged with PWID marijuana and proximity. Suspect Kadarius Tyrek Garrett was charged with PWID marijuana, possession of schedule IV controlled substance, and proximity.
Suspect Zuriel Turman was charged with simple possession of marijuana. Suspect Jaydan Denell Patterson was charged with simple possession of marijuana.
All five suspects were booked into Greenwood County Detention Center. Authorities will be following with an investigation. Stay with FOX Carolina for more details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.