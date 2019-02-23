GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenwood police say a man has died after a collision Saturday evening.
Greenwood PD says officers are working the scene on Sweetwater Road. They say they believe the man is 60 years old.
Police later said the Greenwood County coroner determined the man's death to be medical in nature and as of now believes he suffered a heart attack while driving.
The identity of the man is being withheld pending an investigation from the coroner's office.
We're working to get more details. Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.