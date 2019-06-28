GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenwood County deputies have released surveillance images of two suspects sought after an armed robbery at a gas station.
Deputies said the two suspects robbed the Sunoco on Bypass 25 NE on June 24 at 10:40 p.m.
Deputies ask anyone who recognizes these suspects or their clothing please contact LT. Scott Russ at 864-942-8698.
