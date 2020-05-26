GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) A deadly shooting transpired in the Myrtle Beach area over Memorial Day Weekend that involved some Upstate residents.
Police say Cadric Elmore Jr. of Greenwood was killed, and Kemian Masonté Reese, also of Greenwood, was arrested as a result.
Now, Greenwood County deputies say they've heard rumors there could be a possible retaliation shooting stemming from the incident.
Sergeant Graham with the Sheriff's Office says they've received information concerning the potential shooting, and investigators have been reviewing all material available so they're prepared.
"We are beefing up patrols in particular areas, hitting hot spots and our crime suppression team will be out in addition to our normal staff," Sgt. Graham said.
Graham says all staff members have had a hand in trying to track down any wanted Greenwood suspects, and "put pressure on the gangs they're associated with."
Anyone with information on any sort of criminal activity is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (888) CRIME-SC.
