Wanted Greenwood man, Christopher Wise

The  Greenwood Co. Sheriff's Office is asking for help tracking down Christopher Wise, who is wanted on one count of attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. 

GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenwood County Sheriff's Office says they've obtained arrest warrants for a man they say is wanted for attempted murder, and is considered armed and dangerous. 

Deputies say they're looking for Christopher James Wise. In addition to attempted murder, Wise is also wanted on one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. 

Wise should be considered armed and dangerous. 

Anyone who has information on his location is asked to contact the Greenwood Sheriff's Office through any of the following means: 

