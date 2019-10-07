GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenwood County Sheriff's Office says they've obtained arrest warrants for a man they say is wanted for attempted murder, and is considered armed and dangerous.
Deputies say they're looking for Christopher James Wise. In addition to attempted murder, Wise is also wanted on one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.
Wise should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone who has information on his location is asked to contact the Greenwood Sheriff's Office through any of the following means:
- Call GCSO at 864-942-8600
- Call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME SC
- Email GCSO at tips@greenwoodsc.gov or tips may also be sent to GCSO’s Message GCSO Facebook Page
