GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday asked for help tracking down a missing man.
Deputies said they were searching for Robert Ray Wagner.
Wagner is 6-feet-tall and weighs approximately 210 pounds.
Wagner is believed to be driving a 2005 Black Ford Ranger with Florida license plate BFH-D51 and a homemade wooden camper in the bed.
Deputies said Wagner is a diabetic and does not have his medication.
Wagner was described as an "avid outdoorsman.”
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Inv. Mike Murdock 864-942-8590.
