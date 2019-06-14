GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Sheriff's Office on Friday released a statement as the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division leads an investigation into Greenwood County Detention Center involving potential policy violations of a sexual nature.
SLED confirmed this to FOX Carolina early Thursday, saying SLED was requested following an internal investigation conducted by the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office. Further particular details, however, were not immediately available.
Previously, we reported multiple employees were placed on leave as the SLED investigation began. We initially learned of this on June 7, 2019. Sheriff Dennis Kelly told FOX Carolina the employees were based in the detention center and that the office was cooperating with SLED.
On Friday, The Greenwood County Sheriff's Office released this statement:
"As you know, the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division is currently investigating possible policy violations at the Greenwood County Detention Center. To protect the integrity of the investigation as well as the prosecution of any possible criminal charges that arise from the investigation, the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office is exercising the exemptions available under S.C. Code Ann. §30-4-40(a)(3). The premature disclosure of names and/or allegations could prejudice SLED’s ability to subpoena information, conduct interviews, and/or otherwise interfere with SLED’s ability to conduct a thorough investigation at the Detention Center. Additionally, disclosure of names and allegations before the investigation has been concluded could deprive an individual of the right to a fair and impartial adjudication, as well as constitute an invasion of personal privacy. The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office will provide the requested information once SLED’s investigation is concluded."
