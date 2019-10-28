GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenwood County Sheriff's Office says they're investigating a shooting Monday afternoon that left one person with a leg injury.
Deputies say the shooting occurred at the Quick Pantry on Emerald Road. One person was shot in the leg, and transported to an area hospital.
A suspect is in custody, though deputies have not yet released their identity.
Investigators remain on scene. We have a crew en route.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we get updates.
(1) comment
wonder if this was another eskimo shooting or amish ?
