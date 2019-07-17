GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenwood County Sheriff's Office said they've arrested an armed and dangerous suspect connected to a shooting at a lounge that left one person injured.
According to Sgt. Jeff Graham, the shooting happened at the H2O UltraLounge on Highway 72.
We're told the call for the shooting came in around 8:48 p.m. When deputies arrived on scene, they located what appeared to be a blood trail in the parking lot of the business. Deputies say at this time, they were alerted to an individual suffering from a single gunshot wound arriving at Self Regional Healthcare.
Deputies say they secured the scene at the lounge while investigators and crime scene units responded.
On Thursday, July 11, deputies identified Brandon Pierre Hawkins, 30, of Greenwood as the suspect.
Warrants were signed charging Hawkins with Attempted Murder and Possession of Firearm During the Commission of a Violent Crime.
On July 17, more than a week after the shooting, deputies announced that Hawkins was taken into custody around 8:30 a.m.
He is scheduled to appear before a bond court judge Wednesday afternoon.
