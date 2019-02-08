Greenwood, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- On Friday, Greenwood deputies responded to gunshots being fired at a neighbor's residence along Old Laurens Road near Kelli Drive.
Once GCSO Deputies arrived in the area they located evidence that a shooting had occurred at 2005 Old Laurens Road. Deputies recovered evidence to include not limited to bullet casings from the scene which are being processed at this time.
Due to this call being in the vicinity of Rice Elementary School the School was placed on lockdown pending the scene being secured.
While Deputies were still on scene they were notified that a person suffering from a gunshot wound had just arrived at the Self Regional Healthcare Emergency Room via a personal vehicle.
The scene was secured and GCSO Investigators responded to continue the investigation.
GCSO Investigators said they believe the shooting to be gang-related.
Investigators are now asking for anyone with information on this incident to come forward.
If you have any information please contact the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office 864-942-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME SC.
