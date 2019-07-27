GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenwood County Sheriff's Office said they're actively investigating after one person was shot twice at a lounge.
According to deputies, they responded to Elite Lounge on Highway 72 around 1:41 a.m. Saturday in response to a shooting.
Deputies say one person was shot twice in the altercation. Right now, their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.
Both deputies and investigators were on scene, attempting to get any information from potential witnesses. Though, deputies say they received very little cooperation.
The investigation is still very active. Anyone with information is asked to reach out to the Sheriff's Office.
