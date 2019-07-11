GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenwood County Sheriff's Office said an armed and dangerous suspect is wanted after one person was shot at a lounge Tuesday night.
According to Sgt. Jeff Graham, the shooting happened at the H2O UltraLounge on Highway 72.
We're told the call for the shooting came in around 8:48 p.m. When deputies arrived on scene, they located what appeared to be a blood trail in the parking lot of the business. Deputies say at this time, they were alerted to an individual suffering from a single gunshot would arriving at Self Regional Healthcare.
Deputies say they secured the scene at the lounge while investigators and crime scene units responded.
On Thursday, deputies identified Brandon Pierre Hawkins, 30, of Greenwood as the suspect.
Warrants have been signed charging Hawkins with Attempted Murder and Possession of Firearm During the Commission of a Violent Crime.
Deputies said Hawkins should be considered armed and dangerous.
Deputies are asking anyone with information on Hawkins' whereabouts to contact the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office at 864-942-8632 or Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.
