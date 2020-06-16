GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Greenwood County Coroner has identified a driver who fatally crashed on Hwy 178 headed north.
The driver ran off the roadway and proceeded down an embankment, before striking a tree and coming to a stop.
The driver was identified as Dorreen Elizabeth Johnson, she unfortunately passed away due to her injuries.
The SCHP and the Greenwood County Coroner's office are investigating.
MORE NEWS - Asheville City Board of Education to discuss renaming of Vance Elementary
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.