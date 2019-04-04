GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) – A Greenwood High School student was arrested after school district officials said the teen made a verbal threat Thursday afternoon.
Johnathan L. Graves, a spokesman for Greenwood District 50, said the student made the threat in the classroom. A teacher reported the threat and the school resource officer began an immediate investigation.
Graves said the student was charged by law enforcement and will be disciplined in accordance with the school’s handbook.
“We appreciate the report made by the GHS staff member and swift response of law enforcement and school administration in dealing with this situation,” Graves said in an email. “As always, we take these matters very seriously and are committed to providing a safe learning environment for our students and staff.”
