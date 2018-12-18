Greenwood, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Greenwood County deputies said they responded to an animal complaint at a residence along Sandy Run Road on December 9.
The complainant told deputies his neighbor's 10-year-old black pit bull was harassing his family and property.
The man said when he yelled for the dog to leave his yard, the dog did not listen. So, he told deputies he pulled out his pistol and shot the dog.
The bullet hit the dog in the stomach.
After an investigation, deputies found the dog posed no threat to the man's property.
The pit bull survived, but had to have his leg amputated. The owner of the pit bull was given a citation for his dog, and the deputies said they arrested the accused shooter for ill treatment of animals.
